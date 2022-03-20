Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

At least 5 injured after helicopter crash in national forest in Calif.

At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s...
At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — At least five people were injured Saturday afternoon after an an Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department helicopter crashed in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, the LA County Fire Department said.

All five passengers were being airlifted to Pomona Valley Medical Center, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told The Los Angeles Times.

One of the passengers is in critical condition, two are in moderate condition and two others have minor injuries, he said.

An air ambulance was requested for at least two people, and they were taken to a trauma center, authorities told KNBC.

The crash occurred near Highway 39 and East Fork Road near Azusa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the slaying of 3-year-old Ja’Seyon Green.
Suspect arrested in death of 3-year-old Montgomery boy
First Alert 12
Tracking a beautiful weekend across Central & South Alabama
A vigil for 16-year-old Gardner Cameron was held at the Elmore County High School football...
Vigil held for Elmore County student killed in wreck
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
A person walks by Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, in Norfolk, Va., Saturday, March 19, 2022, where a...
Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police...
Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting
Crews continue to fight the Eastland Complex fire on Saturday. (Source: TEXAS A&M FIRE,...
Firefighters gain ground on Texas wildfires on Saturday