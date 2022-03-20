Advertise
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was critically injured in a shooting in Montgomery Sunday morning.

Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff said police responded to the 2100 block of East South Boulevard around 4 a.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, police learned the male victim suffered life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

McGriff said the victim took himself to a local hospital.

No further information regarding the shooting was released.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

