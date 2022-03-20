Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound early Sunday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA says the wreck happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the 163-mile marker, one mile south of Montgomery. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner collided head-on with a 2007 GMC Yukon.

Troopers say the driver of the 4Runner, 32-year-old Chris Weaver, of Saraland, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

