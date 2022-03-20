Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound early Sunday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA says the wreck happened just after 1:30 a.m. at the 163-mile marker, one mile south of Montgomery. A 2016 Toyota 4Runner collided head-on with a 2007 GMC Yukon.

Troopers say the driver of the 4Runner, 32-year-old Chris Weaver, of Saraland, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police...
Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
Drivers could get $25 of fuel for free.
Montgomery church provides free gas to around 100 drivers
Kemyasha Green lost her son to gun violence on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of slain 3-year-old reacts to suspect behind bars
A former judge who reviewed police practices in the Jefferson County city of Brookside says...
Review finds police in Alabama town preyed on the poor

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Strong to severe storm chances return to Alabama midweek
New hour-by-hour look at the severe storm threat for Tuesday into Wednesday.
New hour-by-hour look at the severe storm threat for Tuesday into Wednesday.
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting
The proposed MAPCO gas station would be placed at the interstation of Herron and North Holt...
Proposed Cottage Hill gas station to go before architectural review board again