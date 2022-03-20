Man killed in Saturday Chilton County crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead following a crash in Chilton County Saturday evening.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened at 6:20 p.m. on Chilton County Road 15, seven miles east of Maplesville. A 2004 Mercury Sable left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 80-year-old Bobby Mims, of Maplesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information could be released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.