Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man killed in Saturday Chilton County crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead following a crash in Chilton County...
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead following a crash in Chilton County Saturday evening.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say a man is dead following a crash in Chilton County Saturday evening.

According to ALEA, the wreck happened at 6:20 p.m. on Chilton County Road 15, seven miles east of Maplesville. A 2004 Mercury Sable left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the driver of the car, 80-year-old Bobby Mims, of Maplesville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information could be released as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police...
Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting
Eastern Indigo Snake
Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years
Kemyasha Green lost her son to gun violence on Feb. 11, 2022.
Mother of slain 3-year-old reacts to suspect behind bars
Drivers could get $25 of fuel for free.
Montgomery church provides free gas to around 100 drivers
Man charged with dismembering, burning his mom’s body on trial

Latest News

First Alert 12
Tracking seasonal weather for the First Day of Spring!
Quick look at the forecast for the First Day of Spring! Plus, the latest update on midweek...
Quick look at the forecast for the First Day of Spring! Plus, the latest update on midweek storms.
Drive Electric Alabama hosts EV showcase.
Alabama preparing for more electric vehicles on the road
Alabama preparing for more electric vehicles
Alabama preparing for more electric vehicles