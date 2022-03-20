Proposed Cottage Hill gas station to go before architectural review board again

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Cottage Hill area was Montgomery’s first historic district and saw the first wave of urban pioneers.

“People who were willing to take chance to buy some of these old houses and fix them up,” said Christy Anderson, the city’s historic preservation coordinator.

The site has a long legacy, with pops of the Victorian era and mid-century structures.

While Anderson said the land was protected under both local designation and National Register listing in 1976, there is a proposal to bring a new gas station to the location.

It would be a MAPCO at the interstation of Herron and North Holt streets that would capitalize off of traffic exiting Interstate 65.

It is something that must go before the Montgomery Architectural Review Board.

“The architectural review board reviews request for any exterior changes to properties located within our locally designated historic districts,” Anderson said.

Back in December, the developer pitched a sleek and modern design for this new location, but the city had some suggestions.

“Architecture is a gateway to downtown,” the coordinator explained. “They wanted to make sure that we had something that very strongly kind of represented the neighborhood.”

There were also some concerns about light pollution and traffic.

More recently, another proposal is going before the Architectural Review Board. The city tells WSFA 12 News the owner of the property no longer wants it to be classified as historic. It would make construction of the gas station easier.

The city adds MAPCO has requested some informal discussions with the board.

“I am in the process of putting together some board members to have that discussion with them regarding the suggestions and recommendations that were made in December, and give them an opportunity to see where and if they can modify their plan to meet some of those concerns,” Anderson said.

The city plans to have a public forum after those discussions to hear residents’ thoughts.

A date and time for that meeting have not yet been announced.

WSFA 12 News reached out to MAPCO for a comment but has not gotten a response at this time.

