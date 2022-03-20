Advertise
Tracking seasonal weather for the First Day of Spring!

A major cold front brings rain and strong storms back into the forecast Tuesday going into Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT 12: Quick look at the forecast for the First Day of Spring! Plus, the latest update on our strong to severe storm threat for Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Today is the First Day of Spring and we are expecting mainly sunny conditions. The Spring Equinox officially occurs at 10:33 AM central time. The sunshine will help afternoon highs warm back into the lower 70s, which is seasonal for this time of the year. Low’s tonight will again fall into the lower 40s under fair skies.

A few clouds are back into the forecast for Monday, afternoon highs will again warm into the middle to upper 70. Monday night lows are back into the middle 50s.

Another strong storm system will arrive by the middle of next week. This storm system also bears watching as it looks to bring the potential for strong to severe storms back to Central and South Alabama.

Forecast models continue to indicate that Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning is when the risk will be highest across Central Alabama. Storm threats include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

Temperatures, both afternoon highs and overnight lows, will warm up for Tuesday and Wednesday all during this dynamic storm system. We are still a few days out from this event, so remain with the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team as we continue to update the forecast.

Once the front that brings the potential storms moves out of the region, we will cool down by the end of the week and start the weekend ahead. Afternoon highs are back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday with lows in the 40s.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

