18-wheeler overturns on Highway 231 in south Montgomery County

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 231 south, according to the Alabama...
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 231 south, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 231, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Joshua Douglass, an 18-wheeler overturned in the median near Chapel Gray Loop. That’s in south Montgomery County near Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall.

ALDOT reports the northbound left lane and shoulder are blocked.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

In a tweet, ALDOT said drivers should expect delays.

