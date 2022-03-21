18-wheeler overturns on Highway 231 in south Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Highway 231, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to Montgomery Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Joshua Douglass, an 18-wheeler overturned in the median near Chapel Gray Loop. That’s in south Montgomery County near Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall.

ALDOT reports the northbound left lane and shoulder are blocked.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

In a tweet, ALDOT said drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.