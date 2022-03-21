Another threat for severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The beautiful weather from this past weekend will continue for one more day. After a cool start in the 40s, a mix of sun and clouds will send afternoon highs into the middle 70s.

Temperatures warm into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies. (WSFA 12 News)

Tomorrow will start off quiet as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but it will be dry through lunchtime. It will be a breezy to windy day with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts upwards of 25-35 mph.

After lunchtime we could see a few storms pop in West Alabama. Any rain or storms will remain confined to locations west of I-65 through roughly 5pm. After that there will be an increase in rain and storm coverage from west to east during the evening and overnight hours.

Rain and storms are likely late Tuesday and Tuesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

This line of showers and storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, very heavy rain, hail, and a few tornadoes. The highest threat to see strong and severe storms will be west of the I-65 corridor. Still, everyone across the WSFA 12 News viewing area will need to be weather alert from late Tuesday through sunrise Wednesday.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning will feature a threat of severe weather. (WSFA 12 News)

Once this major storm system clears the region early Wednesday, we will start to dry out. Skies will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s on Wednesday.

The remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend are looking dry and cooler than normal. Highs will mainly be in the 60s Thursday through Sunday with a good deal of sunshine each afternoon. For perspective, the average high in late March is 73-74 degrees.

Temperatures will take a tumble later this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will be down in the lower 40s most nights during this stretch. There will be a good helping of 30s both Saturday night and Sunday night. Widespread frost is not in the forecast, but some patchy frost in rural and low-lying areas will certainly be possible.

