Businesses continue to struggle to hire employees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longer wait times for food are not just a coincidence.

As restaurants and other small businesses bounce back from the pandemic, hiring staff is still a struggle for many owners.

“This industry is still in trouble,” said Bob Parker, managing partner of Dreamland BBQ.

Parker said Dreamland used to have seven or eight servers on the floor at a time, they now have four.

“We may have had six or seven in the kitchen, we have four,” Parker said.

A bill in the Alabama Senate aims to address this issue.

Senate Bill 224, which passed on the Senate floor, changes requirements for people receiving state unemployment benefits.

“It’s always been a requirement for unemployment that you must be actively searching for work,” said Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.

Around 3,000 people per week receive these benefits in Alabama. The bill requires them to apply for three jobs per week instead of one.

“We need to try to fill and encourage people to get back to work and start earning a lot more than they can on unemployment,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, sponsor of SB224.

“If you are offered suitable work while receiving unemployment benefits, you must accept it with only very few exceptions,” Hutchison said.

Parker believes businesses will need more help than a bill.

“They like solutions that garner votes and make them look good in the short term,” he said. “But ultimately, it’s just gonna, it’s gonna require people realize that we got to get back to work.”

As legislators work to pass this bill and customers pay for theirs, Parker asks for patience as he and other owners work to bring employees back into their businesses.

The bill is waiting to be debated in a House committee. Legislators return to the Statehouse next week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.