Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Businesses continue to struggle to hire employees

By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longer wait times for food are not just a coincidence.

As restaurants and other small businesses bounce back from the pandemic, hiring staff is still a struggle for many owners.

“This industry is still in trouble,” said Bob Parker, managing partner of Dreamland BBQ.

Parker said Dreamland used to have seven or eight servers on the floor at a time, they now have four.

“We may have had six or seven in the kitchen, we have four,” Parker said.

A bill in the Alabama Senate aims to address this issue.

Senate Bill 224, which passed on the Senate floor, changes requirements for people receiving state unemployment benefits.

“It’s always been a requirement for unemployment that you must be actively searching for work,” said Tara Hutchison with the Alabama Department of Labor.

Around 3,000 people per week receive these benefits in Alabama. The bill requires them to apply for three jobs per week instead of one.

“We need to try to fill and encourage people to get back to work and start earning a lot more than they can on unemployment,” said Sen. Arthur Orr, sponsor of SB224.

“If you are offered suitable work while receiving unemployment benefits, you must accept it with only very few exceptions,” Hutchison said.

Parker believes businesses will need more help than a bill.

“They like solutions that garner votes and make them look good in the short term,” he said. “But ultimately, it’s just gonna, it’s gonna require people realize that we got to get back to work.”

As legislators work to pass this bill and customers pay for theirs, Parker asks for patience as he and other owners work to bring employees back into their businesses.

The bill is waiting to be debated in a House committee. Legislators return to the Statehouse next week.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting
Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery
File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police...
Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting

Latest News

Businesses continue to struggle to hire employees
Businesses continue to struggle to hire employees
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead
Governor's Poll Analysis: Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey with GOP primary lead
After a bill that would ban divisive concepts from being taught passed on the House floor,...
‘Divisive concepts’ bill clears Alabama House, prompting Dems to worry over education’s future