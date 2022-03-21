Class Act: Mallory Thornton educating the tiniest learners at Eclectic Elementary School

Advertise
Mrs. Thornton, you're a true Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Mallory Thornton was in the middle of a lesson with her little learners when we stopped by to give her the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.

“I’m very shocked but very excited and thankful,” Thornton said.

Mrs. Thornton has been teaching for over 12 years. A true shock because this is her first year at Eclectic Elementary School. But, she has plenty of experience.

“We do a lot of centers in my classroom, and we’re doing a lot of reading activities, blending, and games. We like to do a lot of games,” Thornton added. “I think it keeps my kids very interested and focused and loving learning.”

What keeps her focused is watching her students learn something new.

“I love this age because I feel like there’s so much growth. At the beginning of the year, some of them come in not even knowing their letters, and by the end of the year, they’re able to read sentences, so you see a lot of growth in kindergarten,” Thornton said.

