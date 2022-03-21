Advertise
U.S. 231, Wetumpka Highway clear after crash

Crash causing delays- U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway.
Crash causing delays- U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway is clear after a crash caused delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at Lakeview Boulevard and blocked the right lane, causing a backup.

This area is close to the Entec Gas Station and the Cafco Floral Outlet.

Details on the crash have not been released.

