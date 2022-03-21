U.S. 231, Wetumpka Highway clear after crash
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. 231/Wetumpka Highway is clear after a crash caused delays for morning commuters.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened at Lakeview Boulevard and blocked the right lane, causing a backup.
This area is close to the Entec Gas Station and the Cafco Floral Outlet.
Details on the crash have not been released.
