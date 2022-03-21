I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near the area of the Mulberry Street exit. Three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved.

At the scene, officers and medics contacted two drivers who had minor injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries, Coleman added.

WSFA 12 News received multiple reports of heavy delays from this crash.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.