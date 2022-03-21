Advertise
I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital clear after crash

Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.
Crash causing delays on I-85 SB near Jackson Hospital.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured after a crash on Interstate 85 southbound near Jackson Hospital, according to Montgomery police.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. near the area of the Mulberry Street exit. Three vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, were involved.

At the scene, officers and medics contacted two drivers who had minor injuries and another with non-life threatening injuries, Coleman added.

WSFA 12 News received multiple reports of heavy delays from this crash.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

