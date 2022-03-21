Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after the 18-wheeler he was driving overturned on Highway 231 Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers say the wreck happened at 2:12 p.m. near Chapel Gray Loop. That’s in south Montgomery County near Sikes and Kohn’s Country Mall. A 2020 Freightliner straight-truck veered off the roadway to the right, hitting a mailbox before crossing back over the roadway which cause the truck to overturn in the grass median.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, 64-year-old Gary Lee Jenkins, of Montgomery, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released as ALEA continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

