No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami

Auburn’s Jabari Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
Auburn’s Jabari Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.(Source: Pool video)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Isaiah Wong scored 21 points, Kameron McGusty had 20 and 10th-seeded Miami shut down Auburn’s power couple Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler for a 79-61 victory to reach its first Sweet 16 in six years.

The second-seeded Tigers never led, but were down 33-32 at the half before Miami took control with a 15-7 burst to start the second period.

Miami advanced to play 11th-seeded Iowa State in Chicago at the Midwest Regional next week.

Auburn’s Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Kessler had only two points on 0-of-6 shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

