Prattville Chamber hosting regional hiring event Monday

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a regional hiring event Monday.

According to the Prattville Chamber, this free event is being held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hunter Hills Church, located at 330 Old Farm Lane North.

Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with nearly 60 local employers with openings in healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, construction, transportation and more.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a resume and other related materials to share with employers.

This hiring event is being held in partnership with Central Alabama Works, The Chilton County Chamber, Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, and Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.

