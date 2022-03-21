Prattville chamber hosts regional hiring event

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a regional hiring event Monday.

According to the Prattville Chamber, this free event was held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hunter Hills Church, located at 330 Old Farm Lane North.

Job seekers got the opportunity to meet one-on-one with nearly 60 local employers with openings in healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, construction, transportation and more.

This hiring event was held in partnership with Central Alabama Works, The Chilton County Chamber, Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce, and Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce.

