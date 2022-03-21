Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Trenholm State celebrates first graduates of lineworker training program

Trenholm State Community College is celebrating the first-ever graduating class of its...
Trenholm State Community College is celebrating the first-ever graduating class of its lineworker training program.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College is celebrating the first-ever graduating class of its lineworker training program.

The class, which is set to graduate Monday, completed a 10-week course with a 100 percent pass rate, according to Trenholm State.

The course included learning to set and climb poles, install hardware and power lines, and use tools and equipment of the trade through field experience. They also studied electric theory and practice, safety, teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Each student earned their Class A commercial driver’s license, OSHA 10 and CPR certifications, Trenholm State added.

“We are proud of this inaugural class of students and our partnership with Alabama Power and the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives (AREA),” said Danny Perry, dean of Career Technical Education and FAME coordinator. ”Students who complete the program will not only play a vital role in reducing the shortage of lineworkers but will earn great salaries to support their families.”

Following graduation, graduates will be invited to interview with more than five utility companies. Once selected by a company, graduates are ready to begin work immediately.

The next lineworker class starts Monday. To learn more about the lineworker training program, contact Angela Cone at 334-420-4313 or visit www.trenholmstate.edu/workforcedevelopment.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting
Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery
Tuskegee University Sports Information Director Jordan Benson confirmed 20-year-old Reginald...
Tuskegee football player killed in Friday shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a fatal Tuskegee shooting Friday night, Tuskegee police...
Man charged with murder in Tuskegee shooting
File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief

Latest News

Rodgers
Rodgers announces retirement, Long to serve as ESCC acting president
New Gray TV/Alabama Daily News Poll shows Ivey holds comfortable GOP primary lead
Prattville Chamber hosting regional hiring event Monday
Late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning severe threat.
Another threat for severe weather