Trenholm State celebrates first graduates of lineworker training program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Trenholm State Community College is celebrating the first-ever graduating class of its lineworker training program.

The class, which is set to graduate Monday, completed a 10-week course with a 100 percent pass rate, according to Trenholm State.

The course included learning to set and climb poles, install hardware and power lines, and use tools and equipment of the trade through field experience. They also studied electric theory and practice, safety, teamwork and interpersonal skills.

Each student earned their Class A commercial driver’s license, OSHA 10 and CPR certifications, Trenholm State added.

“We are proud of this inaugural class of students and our partnership with Alabama Power and the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives (AREA),” said Danny Perry, dean of Career Technical Education and FAME coordinator. ”Students who complete the program will not only play a vital role in reducing the shortage of lineworkers but will earn great salaries to support their families.”

Following graduation, graduates will be invited to interview with more than five utility companies. Once selected by a company, graduates are ready to begin work immediately.

The next lineworker class starts Monday. To learn more about the lineworker training program, contact Angela Cone at 334-420-4313 or visit www.trenholmstate.edu/workforcedevelopment.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.