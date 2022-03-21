USFL looking for National Anthem singers, cheerleaders for inaugural season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The USFL is now accepting applications to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” for its inaugural season in Birmingham.

Interested applicants with national anthem singing experience can apply at bit.ly/anthemUSFL. You are asked to submit an application and a recording of an acapella version of the Anthem.

Selected singers will be contacted and asked to perform on a rolling basis throughout the season.

The USFL is also searching for cheerleaders. The USFL is hosting cheerleader tryouts March 26 and April 2, 2022.

HOW: Qualified applicants can register for tryouts by visiting //bit.ly/usflcheer

WHEN: March 26, 3:00 p.m. - 6 p.m. & April 2, 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Birmingham Volleyball Club, 101 Cahaba Valley Pkwy W, Pelham, AL 35124

