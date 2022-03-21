Advertise
Woman shot in Bessemer while walking children to car Monday morning

Bessemer PD: Woman shot several times while she walked her kids to her car
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for the person who shot a woman several times while she walked her kids to her car Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. at the Villa Glen Apartments.

Police say the woman is 29 years old and is in serious condition at UAB Hospital. Authorities believe the suspect likely knew the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bessemer Police.

