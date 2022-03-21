The World Games 2022 Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals going on statewide tour for fan photo opportunities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The World Games officials:

The World Games 2022 and Hibbett | City Gear are inviting Alabamians to see and wear the gold, silver and bronze medals that will be placed around the necks of winning athletes when the medals go on tour across the state.

For six consecutive Thursday afternoons, starting March 24, the medals will make stops in selected Hibbett stores in Mobile, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Hoover and Birmingham. There, visitors can take their pictures wearing the medals, learn more about The World Games 2022 and visit with the official mascots of The Games, Vulcan and Vesta, presented by O’Neal Steel.

“We are excited to offer this fun opportunity that gives Alabamians a chance to be part of The World Games 2022 and experience the gold, silver and bronze medals for themselves,” said Mike Longo, CEO of Hibbett | City Gear. “These special events will be a great time for everyone from children to adults.”

The World Games 2022 is the new generation of global sports competition and will feature 3,600 elite athletes from more than 100 countries competing for medals in 34 sports. Organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee, the competitions in Birmingham from July 7–17 will be the first time The World Games have taken place in the United States since the inaugural edition of the Games were held in Santa Clara, California in 1981.

In addition to thousands of athletes, an estimated 500,000 spectators will attend the opening and closing ceremonies and watch incredible displays of athleticism in softball, flag football, gymnastics, dance sport, sumo wrestling, sport climbing, parkour, drone racing and many other sports.

The schedule and locations of the medals tour is below:

Mobile: Thursday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 7765 Airport Boulevard

Montgomery: Thursday, March 31 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 2869 E. South Boulevard

Tuscaloosa: Thursday, April 7 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 1701 McFarland Blvd. East

Huntsville: Thursday, April 14 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 6275 University Dr. NW

Hoover: Thursday, April 21 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 1717 Montgomery Highway

Birmingham: Thursday, April 28 from 4-6 p.m., at Hibbett, 2205 Bessemer Rd.

