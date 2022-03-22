Advertise
2nd suspect charged in Autauga County animal cruelty case

A second suspect is facing charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case, according to the Autauga County district attorney’s office.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect is facing charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case, according to the Autauga County district attorney’s office.

Jermichael Nixon, 27, is charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

Nixon and Danielle Chunte Erskine were arrested on Feb. 24 after deputies were called about a domestic violence incident.

According to a deposition, deputies were initially called to a domestic incident between Nixon and Erskine. Deputies found the two walking down North Pickett Street. Nixon was then taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Court records indicate deputies gave Erskine a ride to a home in the 500 block of North Pickett Street as a courtesy. Erskin then reportedly gave deputies consent to search the residence. The deposition indicates deputies found a dead dog and several others that appeared malnourished in an enclosure during their search.

“Four dogs were found to be confined using heavy-duty chains, which restricted their movement. The dogs did not have access to clean water or dog food,” the deposition reads.

The deposition also added that one of the dogs appeared to be injured. A large laceration could be seen on its left shoulder that seemed to have been untreated.

The D.A.’s office said both Nixon and Erskin have waived their right to a preliminary hearing. The case will be sent to an Autauga County grand jury. The next grand jury is expected to convene in the fall.

The dogs were removed from the home and are receiving medical treatment. A motion has been filed by the state to take custody of the animals, the D.A.’s office added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Montgomery Zoo debuts baby hippo, gears up for Zoo Weekend
