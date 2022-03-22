First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day ahead of strong and potential severe storms Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday. Tomorrow will start off quiet, but storms will make for an eventful evening and overnight for much of Alabama.

An intense line of thunderstorms will push across Mississippi Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of it, a few intense cells could form in far west Alabama during the afternoon and early evening. These could produce isolated tornadoes, large hail and/or some patches of damaging wind.

After sunset, a line of storms will sweep from west to east across the state. For many of us, this line will bring only heavy rain, thunder and some wind. But, the most intense storm cores will be capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and a tornado or two. The risk is greatest over west Alabama, but there’s at least *some* risk of severe weather for all of us.

Rain and storms are likely late Tuesday and Tuesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - and these need to be capable of waking you up.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday morning will feature a threat of severe weather. (WSFA 12 News)

Once this major storm system clears the region early Wednesday, we will start to dry out. Skies will become partly cloudy with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s on Wednesday.

The remainder of the week and the upcoming weekend are looking dry and cooler than normal. Highs will mainly be in the 60s Thursday through Sunday with a good deal of sunshine each afternoon. For perspective, the average high in late March is 73-74 degrees.

Strong and potential severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday, then the rest of the week looks quiet! (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will be down in the lower 40s most nights during this stretch. There will be a good helping of 30s both Saturday night and Sunday night. Widespread frost is not in the forecast, but some patchy frost in rural and low-lying areas will certainly be possible.

