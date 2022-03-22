Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

General Motors recalls 740K SUVs; headlights are too bright

General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams...
General Motors is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017 because headlight beams could be too bright and pose a danger to other drivers.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams that can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers.

The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall.

The company is recalling GMC Terrain SUVs from 2010 through 2017.

Documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say reflections caused by the headlight housings can illuminate some areas with too much light.

The agency says this can reduce visibility for other drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM hasn’t come up with a repair yet.

The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight
File image
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting
Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

Latest News

Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Project underway to build ‘Foot Soldiers Park’ in Selma
Project underway to build ‘Foot Soldiers Park’ in Selma
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen
Opening statements set the table for questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
LIVE: Jackson faces pointed questions at Senate hearing for Supreme Court confirmation
Police said the child is less than 2 weeks old.
Mom in Texas charged with trying to give away her newborn