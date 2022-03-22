Advertise
Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina

A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs, police say.(GoFundMe, Amy Wynne)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman is fighting for her life after suffering a vicious dog attack.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was mauled by three dogs at a home in Abbeville County. She was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a medical facility, according to WHNS.

Family confirmed the victim’s name is Kyleen Waltman. They said she had to have both arms amputated and part of her colon removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, they said.

Deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from the victim to stop them from mauling her further. Emergency first responders began rendering aid to Waltman as soon as they arrived on scene.

Kyleen’s sister said she is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for donations to support Kyleen’s recovery. They also said they are in need of prayers.

The dogs have been seized by Abbeville County Animal Control. An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

