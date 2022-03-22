Opelika woman arrested after admitting to smoking weed in front of children

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika woman is facing charges after police say she admitted to smoking marijuana in the presence of children.

The arrest of 26-year-old Likimbria Boyton stems from a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Oates Street in Dothan on March 19. Police say there were four children in the vehicle ranging from ages 1 to 16.

During an investigation, authorities detected the odor of marijuana. A substance believed to marijuana was also found and it was accessible to the children in the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities say Boyton admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle prior to the traffic stop while the children were present.

Boyton is charged with four counts of chemical endangerment of a child. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

