Project underway to build ‘Foot Soldiers Park’ in Selma

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new project is in the works to build an educational center and park at the site where the foot soldiers gathered in 1965 before embarking on their journey that became Bloody Sunday.

It’s a mission to preserve a vital part of our history as we continue to build the future. The vision is to develop what will be known as Foot Soldiers Park and Education Center to memorialize the Foot Soldiers of the 1960s and serve as a gathering place for those who want to learn about the civil rights movement.

The designs have already been drawn that includes an interactive pathway to give visitors a glimpse into the experiences of the young Foot Soldiers as they began their march from Selma to Montgomery, and a 50 person state of the art movie theater for film screenings, workshops, and cultural and literary events. The plans also include a playground, a community garden, basketball courts, and an all-purpose turf playing field.

Foot Soldiers Park is set to be built where those original Foot Soldiers gathered in Selma before they started the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge on that day that’s now known as Bloody Sunday, on Martin Luther King Street, between Clark Avenue and St. Johns Streets.

Learn more about the plans and vision for Foot Soldiers Park at https://footsoldierspark.org/.

