Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Project underway to build ‘Foot Soldiers Park’ in Selma

Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,...
Hosea Williams and John Lewis leading marchers across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965.(Source: Alabama Department of Archives and History. Donated by Alabama Media Group. Photo by Tom Lankford, Birmingham News.)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new project is in the works to build an educational center and park at the site where the foot soldiers gathered in 1965 before embarking on their journey that became Bloody Sunday.

It’s a mission to preserve a vital part of our history as we continue to build the future. The vision is to develop what will be known as Foot Soldiers Park and Education Center to memorialize the Foot Soldiers of the 1960s and serve as a gathering place for those who want to learn about the civil rights movement.

The designs have already been drawn that includes an interactive pathway to give visitors a glimpse into the experiences of the young Foot Soldiers as they began their march from Selma to Montgomery, and a 50 person state of the art movie theater for film screenings, workshops, and cultural and literary events. The plans also include a playground, a community garden, basketball courts, and an all-purpose turf playing field.

Foot Soldiers Park is set to be built where those original Foot Soldiers gathered in Selma before they started the march across the Edmund Pettus bridge on that day that’s now known as Bloody Sunday, on Martin Luther King Street, between Clark Avenue and St. Johns Streets.

Learn more about the plans and vision for Foot Soldiers Park at https://footsoldierspark.org/.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief
It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
File image
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting
Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

Latest News

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight
Bob Dylan performs at MPAC Montgomery
Bob Dylan performs at MPAC Montgomery
Renovation work nearing completion at old City Fed building downtown
Renovation work nearing completion at old City Fed building downtown
How the Black Belt came to lead COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ala.
How the Black Belt came to lead COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ala.