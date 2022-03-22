Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

State superintendent talks combating learning loss after 2 years of COVID-19

Students who started kindergarten in 2020 have now had over two years of disrupted learning.
Students who started kindergarten in 2020 have now had over two years of disrupted learning.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of learning loss have taken a toll.

Students who started kindergarten in 2020 have now had over two years of disrupted learning.

“We will have students going into third grade next year, who have not had a full school year since they started,” said state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. “That, to me, is a troubling fact.”

The pandemic ramped up in the state in March 2020. By March 2021, COVID-19 cases were in between peaks. Cases remain low in March 2022, a pivotal moment in combating learning loss before the summer.

“So, for the end of this school year, we absolutely want to just focus on making sure that students leave the school year as well prepared as they can be,” Mackey said.

Alabama’s top educator explained it is about figuring out where students are at, and then beefing up instruction to help them.

“And make sure they leave school in May, ready for the summer and then ready to return next year,” he said.

He also wants them prepared for summer programming.

Dr. Mackey anticipates tens of thousands of students will participate in summer reading camps, STEM camps, or other programs.

“Even if a student’s on grade level, if they’re doing just fine, there’s so much they can gain from being around other students, from being around academic material, from having those opportunities in the summer,” Mackey said.

That is why students are encouraged to enroll in summer programs, continue reading over the break and participate in outdoor activities.

“Now that the pandemic has largely passed us, we want to get students back outdoors and interacting with other students in a fun and friendly way,” he said.

For the well-being of their mental and physical health.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
New Orleans commander named Montgomery police chief
It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
File image
Man critically injured in Sunday Montgomery shooting
Man dead after Sunday morning crash on I-65 near Montgomery

Latest News

A new mural is being painted in downtown Montgomery.
French artist paints new downtown Montgomery mural
Montgomery's new police chief is promising to be both aggressive and progressive when it comes...
New MPD chief promises 'aggressive', 'progressive' plan to fight crime
Alabama's hospitals and nursing homes will split $80 million in ARPA funds.
Alabama hospitals, nursing homes split $80M in ARPA funds
It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk for most late today and tonight