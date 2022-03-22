Walker County mom still seeking justice for daughter killed by dogs in 2020

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County mother is pleading for justice after her daughter was killed by a pack of dogs in 2020.

“That was a piece of my soul and it’s lost to me,” Paula Holleman said. “I won’t see her again. I won’t get to talk with her.”

It’s been over two years of excruciating pain for Paula Holleman after investigators say her daughter Ruthie Brown was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in October 2020 in Carbon Hill. Brown was walking along Jagger Road when she was attacked. At the time, the Walker County coroner told us it was the worst dog attack he’s ever seen.

It’s something Holleman lives with every day.

“I got a feeling I always will until I get to see her again,” Holleman said.

The pain is real for Holleman. Since the deadly attack, no one has been charged. Ruthie’s mother doesn’t understand why.

In November 2020, Holleman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of the property near where Ruthie was attacked. So far, nothing has come of that lawsuit. This past Friday, Holleman got a call from the district attorney’s office. She was told there would be no charges.

“It didn’t make no sense. If she’d been a mail lady or a Federal Express person and a dog attacked them, there’d been something done. There ain’t no justice for her or anybody else that walks up and down that road,” Holleman said.

During our interview, Holleman sat on a swing that belonged to Ruthie holding onto Ruthie’s picture. Through the pain, she remembers the happier times with her daughter.

“Her beautiful laugh and beautiful smile,” Holleman said with a smile on her face.

Holleman says she’s not going to stop fighting for Ruthie, no matter what it takes. “I figure she’s just as good as anybody else. She needs justice,” Holleman said.

The Walker County District Attorney not commenting much on the case only saying that a victim services officer got in touch with Holleman last week.

Holleman was told she could file another lawsuit, but doesn’t know if that will do any good. She’s praying something good comes out of this situation.

