$1K reward offered for info in deadly Autaugaville shooting

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in a deadly shooting in Autauga County.

According to CrimeStoppers, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on March 12th near North Pickett Street and Tyus Street.

Reward offered for information in Autaugaville shooting. The shooting happened near N. Pickett Street and Tyus Street.

The victims names have not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this shooting and is willing to come forward and cooperate with the investigation to call the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 1-833-AL 1-STOP.

