Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

$1K reward offered for info in deadly Autaugaville shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for information in a deadly shooting in Autauga County.

According to CrimeStoppers, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on March 12th near North Pickett Street and Tyus Street.

Reward offered for information in Autaugaville shooting. The shooting happened near N. Pickett...
Reward offered for information in Autaugaville shooting. The shooting happened near N. Pickett Street and Tyus Street.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))

The victims names have not been released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this shooting and is willing to come forward and cooperate with the investigation to call the sheriff’s office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can also use the CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 1-833-AL 1-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Severe weather threat winds down
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Eufaula police car
Body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
A second suspect is facing charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case, according to the...
2nd suspect charged in Autauga County animal cruelty case

Latest News

A multi-vortex tornado ripped through the Lower 9th Ward on Tuesday, March 22.
VIDEO: Rare, multi-vortex tornado strikes New Orleans, killing 1
Damage in the Moundville area
People rescued, homes damaged in Moundville
Rep. Mo Brooks is running for Senate (File Photo)
Trump un-endorses Mo Brooks for Senate
Highs range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s today with afternoon sunshine.
An incredible stretch of weather