2 injured in Tuesday evening Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help solving a double-shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both, identified only as “subjects” in their mid-20s, were transported to area hospitals.

One has since been released while the other was taken to a Montgomery hospital for additional treatment.

No other details, including a motive or possible suspect/s, have been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

