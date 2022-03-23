Advertise
2 injured in Tuesday evening Troy shooting

Troy police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help solving a double-shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both, identified only as “subjects” in their mid-20s, were transported to area hospitals.

One has since been released while the other was taken to a Montgomery hospital for additional treatment.

No other details, including a motive or possible suspect/s, have been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

