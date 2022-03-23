Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.(KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Severe weather threat winds down
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Mo Brooks responds to loss of Trump endorsement

Latest News

The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes
Selma City Schools Superintendent Avis Williams is seen in this file photo talking about the...
Selma City Schools’ Dr. Avis Williams a finalist for 2 superintendent positions
A lucky gambler won more than $3 million while playing Pai Gow poker at a casino in Maryland.
Record $3M jackpot cashes at MGM National Harbor in Maryland
Trump rescinds endorsement of Mo Brooks
Trump rescinds endorsement of Mo Brooks
Lots of sunshine and dry weather for the next several days!
An incredible stretch of weather