Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

An incredible stretch of weather

Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 for several consecutive days
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rain has mostly come to an end in our far eastern counties early this morning, and we’re going to be left with a beautiful rest of the day.

Morning showers end by late this morning in East Alabama.
Morning showers end by late this morning in East Alabama.(WSFA 12 News)

A good deal of sunshine will push highs up into the lower 70s with a breeze of 10-20 mph. It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but the breeze will certainly be present.

In fact, the breeziness won’t be going anywhere over the next several days. Each afternoon from Thursday thru Saturday will feature wind speeds of 10-20 mph. The good news is any gusts would likely not be much above 20 mph.

It will be much cooler through the weekend.
It will be much cooler through the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Aside from the wind the forecast is looking stellar for the last week of March!

Sunshine with a few clouds each day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s each day through Sunday. Combine that with very low humidity and it will feel spectacular.

Overnight temperatures will be cool to chilly through the weekend.
Overnight temperatures will be cool to chilly through the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will be refreshingly cool down in the lower and middle 40s. Some upper 30s will be possible as well, especially Saturday night.

A big warm-up ensues as we head into next week with highs back around 80 degrees. The sunshine will continue for both Monday and Tuesday despite the warmer temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Severe weather threat winds down
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Eufaula police car
Body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
A second suspect is facing charges in an Autauga County animal cruelty case, according to the...
2nd suspect charged in Autauga County animal cruelty case

Latest News

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Severe weather threat winds down
An updated look at our severe threat and when the worst of it impacts your area...
An updated look at our severe threat and when the worst of it impacts your area...
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
Damage in Moundville area
Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama