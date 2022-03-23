An incredible stretch of weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The rain has mostly come to an end in our far eastern counties early this morning, and we’re going to be left with a beautiful rest of the day.

Morning showers end by late this morning in East Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

A good deal of sunshine will push highs up into the lower 70s with a breeze of 10-20 mph. It won’t be as windy as yesterday, but the breeze will certainly be present.

In fact, the breeziness won’t be going anywhere over the next several days. Each afternoon from Thursday thru Saturday will feature wind speeds of 10-20 mph. The good news is any gusts would likely not be much above 20 mph.

It will be much cooler through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Aside from the wind the forecast is looking stellar for the last week of March!

Sunshine with a few clouds each day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s each day through Sunday. Combine that with very low humidity and it will feel spectacular.

Overnight temperatures will be cool to chilly through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows will be refreshingly cool down in the lower and middle 40s. Some upper 30s will be possible as well, especially Saturday night.

A big warm-up ensues as we head into next week with highs back around 80 degrees. The sunshine will continue for both Monday and Tuesday despite the warmer temperatures.

