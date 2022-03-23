Advertise
Baldwin County tornado ranked EF-1 with 90 mph winds

Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March 22, 2022.(Blake Salter)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A National Weather Service survey team said the tornado that touched down in Baldwin County Tuesday night was an EF-1 and packed winds of 90 mph.

The tornado warning was issued at 10:30 p.m. when radar discovered a tight area of circulation located just south of the coast.

The storm moved inland and the tornado first touched down in Summerdale at 11:07 p.m.

Tornado leaves behind damage in Robertsdale and at a Summerdale farm

That’s where the survey team found damage to a storage building behind a home. The tornado moved through the woods where it snapped and uprooted trees. It crossed Wynn Road and overturned irrigation systems in a field.

Tornado damage in Summerdale
Tornado damage in Summerdale(FOX10 News)

The tornado weakened as it moved toward Robertsdale and caused EF0 damage to homes and trees. There was more EF0 damage to businesses along Highway 59 in Robertsdale.

Tornado damage in Robertsdale on March 22, 2022.
Tornado damage in Robertsdale on March 22, 2022.(Ariel Mallory/WALA)

It was on the ground for 5.7 miles and was about 30 yards wide. It lifted near Baldwin Street northeast of Robertsdale around 11:16 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

