Body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula

Eufaula police car
Eufaula police car(Source: Gray Television)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.

Police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. reporting a backpack was seen floating in the water near the Barbour Creek boat ramp dock. Authorities started an extensive search and rescue operation on the water and the land surrounding the lake.

The body of a 12 year old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening. A 911 call was made at 1724hrs...

Posted by Eufaula Alabama Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

According to police, the child’s body was discovered at 7:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman. An autopsy has been ordered.

No further information has been released.

