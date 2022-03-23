Delays expected after crash near I-85/I-65 SB interchange
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash near the I-85/I-65 southbound interchange may cause delays for morning commuters.
According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp from I-85 southbound to I-65 southbound. The crash is blocking the right and left shoulders of the ramp.
ALDOT Cameras show a car and a tractor-trailer may have been involved.
Motorists traveling in this direction may experience delays.
Additional details on the crash have not been released.
