French artist paints new downtown Montgomery mural

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new mural is being painted in downtown Montgomery.

The artwork is located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Court Street and is being completed by French street artist Hopare.

The artist was invited by MAP MGM to visit the city of Montgomery and connect with the residents.

“Mapp invited Hopare, who is an incredible internationally acclaimed artist, to Montgomery to meet with the creators and the artists in this community, and then, create a product create a beautiful piece of art here that is an expression of his experience here in Montgomery,” said Sarah Beatty Fuller, founder of MAPMGM.org.

The “Arts in Motion” festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dexter Avenue.

