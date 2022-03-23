Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

International Olympic Committee President to attend The World Games 2022

Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter...
Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Behind him is the Unified Korean Team, Photo Date: 2/9/18(MGN/NBC Olympics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said he will attend The World Games 2022 in Birmingham which begins July 7.

The World Games 2022 is organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee and will feature 34 sports and 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries.

Bach plans to attend the Opening Ceremony as well as several of the sports competitions during his stay in Birmingham.

“We’re very honored that the President of the International Olympic Committee will be joining us at The World Games 2022. This is another sign of the significance of the Games and its strong connection to the Olympics,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022. “The International Olympic Committee is a tremendous supporter of everything we are doing in Birmingham to make this edition of The World Games the best ever.”

José Perurena, the President of the International World Games Association, said, Bach’s presence “will be a major highlight for all participating athletes, officials and the local Organizing Committee.”

The World Games 2022 in Birmingham will be the first edition of the international competition to take place in the United States since the first World Games were held in 1981 in Santa Clara, California.

The World Games 2022 will take place from July 7-17 in Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It will remain in effect from Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
Severe weather threat winds down
Eufaula police car
Body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Tornado rips through New Orleans and its suburbs, killing 1
Man dies in south Montgomery County crash after 18-wheeler overturns
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Mo Brooks responds to loss of Trump endorsement

Latest News

12 inducted into AHSAA Hall of Fame
12 inducted into AHSAA Hall of Fame
Medals of The World Games 2022
The World Games 2022 Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals going on statewide tour for fan photo opportunities
Auburn’s Jabari Smith finished with 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.
No. 2 Auburn falls to Miami
USFL looking for National Anthem singers, cheerleaders for inaugural season