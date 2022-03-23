Mo Brooks responds to loss of Trump endorsement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted endorsement as the north Alabama congressman battles for the Republican nomination for a U.S. Senate run.

“It’s disappointing that, just like in 2017, President Trump lets Mitch McConnell manipulate him again,” Brooks explained. “Every single negative TV ad against our campaign has come from McConnell and his allies. I wish President Trump wouldn’t fall for McConnell’s ploys, but, once again, he has.”

“I have not changed,” Brooks added. “I am the only proven America First candidate in this Senate race. I am the only candidate who fought voter fraud and election theft when it counted, between November 3 and January 6.”

Trump said Wednesday his decision comes after Brooks made a “horrible mistake” when referring to the 2020 election campaign.

“If we forget, the Radical Left Democrats will continue to Cheat and Steal Elections. Just look at what is happening in Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, but tremendous progress has been made that will help us in 2022 and 2024,” Trump’s statement reads. “The 2020 Election was rigged, and we can’t let them get away with it. When I endorsed Mo Brooks, he took a 44-point lead and was unstoppable. He then hired a new campaign staff who “brilliantly” convinced him to “stop talking about the 2020 Election.” He listened to them. Then, according to the polls, Mo’s 44-point lead totally evaporated all based on his “2020″ statement made at our massive rally in Cullman, Alabama. When I heard his statement, I said, “Mo, you just blew the Election, and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Very sad but, since he decided to go in another direction, so have I, and I am hereby withdrawing my Endorsement of Mo Brooks for the Senate.”

Trump has privately expressed frustration with Brooks’ performance against two strong primary competitors, the Associated Press reported.

An exclusive Gray TV/Alabama Daily News poll shows businessman Mike Durant and former Sen. Richard Shelby chief of staff Katie Britt both well clear of Brooks ahead of the primary election.

“I repeat what has prompted President Trump’s ire,” Brooks stated. “The only legal way America can prevent 2020′s election debacle is for patriotic Americans to focus on and win the 2022 and 2024 elections so that we have the power to enact laws that give us honest and accurate elections.”

“President Trump asked me to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency. As a lawyer, I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”

The congressman said he’s always been truthful with the former president “knowing full well that it might cause President Trump to rescind his endorsement. But I took a sworn oath to defend and protect the U.S. Constitution. I honor my oath. That is the way I am. I break my sworn oath for no man.”

Trump said he plans to make a new endorsement soon.

