Pearl Maxwell recalls decades as Alabama’s first Black statehouse clerk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When you try and call your legislator, normally the first person you speak with is a clerk. And while lawmakers are away this week, the clerks are there making preparations for when everyone returns.

This is one of the most important roles in the building, and Pearl Maxwell paved the way for African Americans to have such a title.

“I came in, everybody knew me,” said Maxwell. “Because I was the Black lady.”

Starting in 1975, Maxwell kept records for senators in both parties and watched as history was made. She said there was some division, especially when democrats became the majority party.

“It was really heartbreaking to know the difference in when the parties were being identified,” said Maxwell. “Somebody walks into an office and say, ‘Oh, they’re only Democrats in here’.”

But she never let political parties stop her from doing her job.

“You don’t have an opinion. You don’t even look the way of the person who’s voting,” said Maxwell. “You just sit there and hold your head down and write down what you hear.”

In 1985, she packed a box and walked across the street from a shared office in the capitol to the many rooms of the statehouse. And it’s here, Maxwell says she continued to enjoy her career.

“Hardly any of them showed any kind of prejudice,” recalled Maxwell.

Her decades of dedication earned her a proclamation from former Governor Fob James and a resolution from the 1998 senate body. Eventually, she retired, but her legacy lives on.

“I met Miss Pearl when I was about 6-years-old,” said Vickie Robinson, the senate committee clerk supervisor.

Robinson says Maxwell inspired her. She’s now been a clerk for more than 30 years.

“I think that if we had more female role models like Miss Pearl, in workplaces when young people will start, they can they can make a career out of their jobs,” said Robinson.

She hopes to continue to inspire other clerks because when the legislative session ends, clerks will always be around to serve lawmakers, the community, and the state.

