People rescued, homes damaged in Moundville

Damage in the Moundville area
Damage in the Moundville area
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People were rescued from their homes and about 20 homes were damaged in the Moundville area Tuesday, according to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.

Weeded said Tuesday night, March 22, 2022, numerous people were trapped in their homes by trees, but all were rescued and they are okay.

Weeden said several roads were blocked, but Hale County EMA crews cleared trees across the county. Some roads are still littered with debris, including Highway 69.

location map for website

The storms affected West Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Hale counties Tuesday night.

