Rep. Sewell makes stops in Lowndes, Wilcox counties

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A U.S. representative from Alabama is connecting with her constituents. Rep. Terri Sewell made stops in Lowndes and Wilcox counties Wednesday.

Infrastructure was the main focus of Sewell’s “Congress in Your Community” Tour.

”I think that the $1.3 trillion, bipartisan infrastructure bill is a promise that can truly be transformational, transformational for America, and definitely transformational for my constituents,” said Representative Terri Sewell.

Fort Deposit auditorium was the meeting place for the Lowndes County stop. Constituents were able to hear from the congresswomen and ask questions about the money coming to Alabama from the infrastructure bill that was passed in November.

“I’m excited to be able to report that $100 million will come to the state of Alabama for broadband, that more than $4 billion will come to improve roads and bridges in the state of Alabama. And so I as the lone Democrat, the lone person to vote in favor of this bipartisan infrastructure bill, I clearly want to make sure that we have an equitable distribution of those resources,” said Sewell.

Sewell says the fact this will cover roads and bridges, broadband and water and sewer will be a game changer for many in the district who face challenges.

“When I think about the need for better wastewater and systems right here in Lowndes County, the fact that I’ve been able to get millions of dollars, but those millions of dollars have not trickled to my constituents is a big concern of mine. And so we’re going to continue to fight and working with the state of Alabama working with USDA, and with the EPA, we will get solutions for this major problem. I think that there’s no basic, fundamental basic right than the right to have safe drinking water and, and safe sanitation,” she said

Sewell also gave an update on the American Rescue Plan spending, voting rights, the situation in Ukraine, and Congress’ ongoing efforts to battle COVID-19. She will continue her tour in Hale County Thursday.

Each year, Sewell hosts a series of town hall meetings in each of the 14 counties that make up her district.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.