Selma City Schools’ Dr. Avis Williams a finalist for 2 superintendent positions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams is now a finalist for the same position in two school systems.

While Williams is one of five finalists vying to replace retiring Dr. Ann Roy Moore in the Montgomery Public Schools system, she’s also among the top three finalists to take over the Orleans Parish School Board in Louisiana.

Williams will be in New Orleans for an interview on March 29. That school system is set to determine which finalist it will choose the following day.

Should Williams be chosen and accept the NOLA position, there would be no need for her to appear for a public interview with MPS on April 7.

Williams has been the superintendent of Selma City Schools since 2017 and, according to her resume, has the “ability to increase student achievement in high poverty schools and improve community support as a teacher, principal, and superintendent of schools.”

While working for Selma City Schools, her resume notes she was named a 2019 finalist for Alabama State Superintendent of the Year and 2021 Superintendent to Watch by National School PR Association.

