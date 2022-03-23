Advertise
Tallassee mayor apologizes after months of contention, arrest

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock apologized to the Tallassee City Council Tuesday night.
Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock apologized to the Tallassee City Council Tuesday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock issued an apology Tuesday following months of contention with the city council and a domestic violence incident involving his wife that led to his arrest.

Hammock made his apology during the city council meeting saying he wanted “to apologize to anyone that I have rubbed the wrong way over the years,” noting that he’d been under pressure due to multiple issues including losing four family members in a week and navigating the city during a pandemic.

“I’ve said things in the past that was out of frustration, and I sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Hammock said at the end of the council meeting. “I know that’s not going to put the genie back in the bottle, but I feel like I needed to make a public apology to help myself and my healing process.”

Several of the city council members accepted the mayor’s apology.

In January, Orange Beach Police arrested Hammock while he and his wife were visiting the city on Alabama’s coast. He was accused of physically assaulting his wife, prompting a judge to grant her a protection order. Hammock spent several days in the Baldwin County Jail before being released.

Court filings indicate the mayor’s wife successfully asked the judge to drop the protection order in late February, and she was present during Tuesday night’s meeting. The domestic violence case is ongoing and will be presented to a grand jury.

The apology also followed months of contention between the mayor and council.

In November, the city council adopted a resolution accusing the mayor of “misconduct.” The resolution accused Hammock of using funds without the city council’s approval.

At the same time, Hammock filed a lawsuit against the city and the city council over his termination as superintendent of the city’s utility system. The suit alleged Hammock’s termination violated city policy and his 14th Amendment right to due process.

Hammock is currently running for a seat on the Alabama Public Service Commission.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

