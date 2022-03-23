Tornado that struck St. Bernard Parish at least EF-3 strength, NWS confirms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through St. Bernard and Orleans Parishes at EF-3 strength, according to initial surveys from the National Weather Service.

NWS Meteorologists Currently Surveying Storm Damage Near Arabi in St Bernard Parish Louisiana with at least EF-3 Damage.

Survey is still ongoing and more details to follow in the coming days. https://t.co/s1MwCcpJdc — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 23, 2022

EF-3 tornadoes carry strong winds between 136-165 mph. The tornado struck Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, and parts of New Orleans East.

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

At least one person was killed in Arabi. Homes were leveled, cars destroyed, and power lines downed.

Drone video captured the extent of the damage in St. Bernard Parish the following morning.

A second EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds formed over Lake Ponchartrain and moved into central St. Tammany Parish.

The tornado that moved onshore into St. Tammany Parish has been rated EF-1 with 90 mph winds. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/O247KW8hdI — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 23, 2022

Damage on the North Shore appeared relatively limited and isolated to wooded areas.

