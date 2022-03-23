Tornado that struck St. Bernard Parish at least EF-3 strength, NWS confirms
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rare, multi-vortex tornado ripped through St. Bernard and Orleans Parishes at EF-3 strength, according to initial surveys from the National Weather Service.
EF-3 tornadoes carry strong winds between 136-165 mph. The tornado struck Arabi, the Lower 9th Ward, and parts of New Orleans East.
At least one person was killed in Arabi. Homes were leveled, cars destroyed, and power lines downed.
Drone video captured the extent of the damage in St. Bernard Parish the following morning.
A second EF-1 tornado with 90 mph winds formed over Lake Ponchartrain and moved into central St. Tammany Parish.
Damage on the North Shore appeared relatively limited and isolated to wooded areas.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.