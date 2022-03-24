Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ADPH responds to Moderna vaccine announcement

Moderna is hoping to get its vaccine approved for babies, toddlers, and young children.
Moderna is hoping to get its vaccine approved for babies, toddlers, and young children.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Moderna is hoping to get its vaccine approved for babies, toddlers, and young children.

The company announced Wednesday that it’s two small-dose shots could be helpful. The company’s president told the Associated Press the vaccine provides the same level of protection of COVID-19 in young kids as it does in adults.

WBRC asked the Alabama Department of Public Health about this announcement and Dr. Wes Stubblefield explained what regulators are looking for.

“The last time the CDC reviewed the Pfizer data, there weren’t enough data to make a decision,” said Dr. Stubblefield. “Mostly on the fact that it didn’t meet the criteria for the level of what they consider to be immunity in children. Though it was very safe, it just didn’t reach the same levels of immunity they expected.”

Dr. Stubblefield says regulators are looking for a higher immunity percentage.

Moderna plans to submit vaccine data for children six months to five years old to the FDA in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her

Latest News

The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airlines push to end COVID masking, test rules
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
During the first special session of 2022, the Alabama legislature passed bills dealing with...
Alabama hospitals, nursing homes split $80 million in ARPA funds
State statistics show just 156 people statewide were being treated for the illness caused by...
Alabama virus hospitalizations lowest since pandemic start