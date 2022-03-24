Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama AG mum on whether Biden is ‘duly elected’ president

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse on Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has declined before Congress to express an opinion on whether President Joe Biden is serving in the office legally.

The refusal came Tuesday as Marshall testified in Washington against the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Under questioning from Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Marshall repeatedly declined to express an opinion on whether Biden is duly elected and lawfully serving as president.

Instead, Marshall simply stated by Biden is president.

Marshall was first appointed to the state’s top legal position in 2017. He won a full term in 2018 and is seeking reelection this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies on Capitol Hill against the confirmation of...
Alabama’s attorney general testifies against Jackson’s SCOTUS confirmation
When you try and call your legislator, normally the first person you speak with is a clerk. And...
Pearl Maxwell recalls decades as Alabama’s first Black statehouse clerk
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
New Gray TV/AL Daily News Poll finds Trump endorsement not as powerful in Ala. primaries as it once was