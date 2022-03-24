Alabama State has positions to solidify but Robinson Jr. loving energy of spring practice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State is nearing the end of its opening week of spring practice, and first-year head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. is loving what he’s seeing so far.

“I love the enthusiasm, guys are coming out here. Still have a lot of work to do, but I love the competitiveness and that’s what you want to see,” he said. “The guys that’s gonna compete, go out here and make plays.”

The Hornets are looking to establish a new culture under Robinson Jr., a former Hornet himself, after last year’s 5-6 season.

This spring, Robinson Jr. and his staff will be looking to solidify some roles on offense - like running back, a position that may be figuring itself out with former All-SWAC selection Ezra Gray’s departure, Robinson Jr. said.

“I think JaCory [Merritt] is ready to step up and be that guy. He’s a local guy from Montgomery, and he’s been here, working behind Ezra. I think he’s ready to be that number one back,” said Robinson Jr. the former Sidney Lanier standout.

Merritt, a redshirt sophomore, played in five games last spring season and averaged just under four yards a carry. He’s not the only back the Hornets will look to to replace Gray’s production.

“Jajuan Howell, he’s another,” said Robinson Jr. “Transfer from north Alabama who’s 6-feet, 210. I think the combination of the two of them, I feel good about the running back position.”

There’s also a battle at quarterback the Hornets are evaluating. Sophomore Myles Crawley and redshirt sophomore Ryan Nettles seem to be the two guys in contention for the starting role.

“Both of them are competing,” said Robinson Jr. “Somebody has to step up and say, ‘I’m the QB1.’ And then you have to go out there and prove it week after week...so whichever one steps up and makes the plays on the field, and also be that leader off the field, we’re looking for a lot of that at the quarterback position.”

With those two offensive questions still being worked out, Robinson Jr. looks to build culture and success around the coaching staff he’s surrounded himself with. It’s a staff littered with former NFL guys, like Robinson Jr., himself.

“You also got Jacoby Jones who played for ten years, and Harry Williams our offensive coordinator who played for three years in the NFL. And James Williams our cornerbacks coach played,” he said. “So they have guys on both sides of the ball that can have that reference point to say...my biggest thing with kids is you have NFL dreams but now you gotta have the NFL work ethic. And so that’s what we’re trying to build. Guys that have those championship dreams but then championship work ethic.

ASU’s spring game is Saturday, April 23.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.