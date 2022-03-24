ALEA, ALDOT launches campaign to promote interstate safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Alabama Department of Transportation are launching a campaign to promote safety along the state’s interstate highways.

According to ALEA, roughly 13% of Alabama’s 2020 roadway fatalities happened along interstate highways. As part of the campaign, troopers will be assigned to specific locations along the state’s interstate highways, starting with Interstate 85 through Montgomery, Macon and Lee counties. ALEA said troopers will be looking to address a variety of dangerous driving behaviors.

“We continue to see far too many crashes along Alabama’s interstate system. Therefore, we are taking deliberate steps and proactive measures with the assistance of the Alabama Department of Transportation to reduce the number of crashes occurring on our interstates,” ALEA Sec. Hal Taylor said.

The state’s transportation department launched the “Drive Safe” campaign to bring attention to the need for highway safety, especially the need to wear a seatbelt. The campaign provides online and educational safe driving information on social media, other media platforms and community outreach

ALDOT is also deploying innovative engineering and roadway design to help prevent crashes. The department installed cabled barriers along the state’s interstates to prevent median cross-over and head-on collisions. They are also using road resurfacing technology that improves surface friction so that drivers are less likely to hydroplane on wet roadways.

“ALDOT is committed to highway safety through the engineering and maintaining of the state’s transportation infrastructure and making the public aware of how to stay safe on the road,” said George Conner, Deputy Director of Operations, ALDOT. “Understanding the impact that driver behavior has on safety, we strongly support ALEA in its work to enforce traffic safety laws and bring attention to the role drivers play in making our interstate highways safer.”

ALEA and ALDOT offer specific safety tips to help prevent crashes:

Travel at a safe distance from other drivers. Following too closely to another vehicle is one of the leading contributing factors in crashes.

Move over. By law, motorists must move over or reduce speed when approaching law enforcement or emergency vehicles, including tow trucks. If it is not safe to move over, the driver must slow to a speed that is at least 15 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit, unless otherwise directed by a law enforcement officer.

Remain attentive around large vehicles and semi-trucks. Those traveling alongside larger vehicles should keep in mind that larger vehicles have limited maneuverability, longer stopping distances and bigger blind spots.

Plan ahead. Adjust travel plans or allow extra time if traveling busier roadways, especially during the busiest parts of the day.

Phone Down/Buckle Up. Focus on driving by putting aside cell phones and other items that may be distracting. All passengers should wear a seat belt, front seat and back seats. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Studies show that wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury and moderate to critical injury by approximately 50 percent.

Slow down and use caution, especially when traveling through work zones. Speeding is a leading contributing factor in all fatal crashes.

