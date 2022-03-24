Crime Stoppers: Man wanted in child pornography investigation in east Ala.

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man they said is wanted for Possession of Child Pornography, 2 counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree, and 3 counts of Distribution of Material Harmful to Minor.

Lincoln Police officers and Crime Stoppers said Sean Douglas Lawson committed the offenses during October 2021 to November 2021 in Eastaboga.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sean Douglas Lawson, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

