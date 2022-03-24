Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gulf Shores lifeguards offer life-saving rip currant advice for beachgoers

Rip currents are the No. 1weather-related killer at the beaches along the Gulf Coast.
Rip currents are the No. 1weather-related killer at the beaches along the Gulf Coast.
By Sally Pitts
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s beaches are getting busy. As the weather heats up, it becomes more tempting to wade out into the Gulf of Mexico. While beautiful and a whole lot of fun, it can also be dangerous.

Rip currents are the No. 1weather-related killer at the beaches along the Gulf Coast. These deadly currents can move up to 8 feet per second; that’s faster than an Olympic swimmer. Waves do not have to be huge for rip currents to form.

Fatalities along Alabama and Florida Panhandle coast from 2002-2021.
Fatalities along Alabama and Florida Panhandle coast from 2002-2021.(NWS Mobile/Tallahassee)

If you do get caught in a rip current, Gulf Shores Beach Safety Director Joethan Phillips offers this advice: “The first thing you want to do is to not panic, and then to wait for help. Let it pull you out. Don’t try to swim against the current.”

Phillips adds, “If you see somebody who needs help, do not enter the water, call 911 and let us come do it so we don’t have more victims.”

Phillips says you should only swim in areas where life guards are present, never swim alone, and if in doubt, don’t go out.

To receive the daily beach conditions, just text ALBEACHES TO 888777.

Rip Current
Rip Current(WTVY)

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Mo Brooks is reacting to news that former President Donald Trump has rescinded his coveted...
Trump accuses Mo Brooks of going ‘woke’ as he pulls Senate endorsement
FILE - Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Madeleine Albright, 1st female US secretary of state, dies
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Blake Salter took this picture from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March...
Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County

Latest News

The Montgomery Zoo is celebrating its annual spring fundraiser Zoo Weekend.
Montgomery Zoo gears up for annual ‘Zoo Weekend’
Lydia Plant
Enterprise girl named Girl Scout Cookie Program top seller
The new campaign encourages us to drive a little safer as we enter the spring and summer seasons.
ALEA launches ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign
Opelika church pays off $700,000 debt nearly 15 years early
Opelika church pays off $700,000 debt nearly 15 years early